Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / G20 pledges constructive talks on global minimum tax, digital levy issues

G20 pledges constructive talks on global minimum tax, digital levy issues

In a declaration issued after the G20 Summit in South Africa, leaders of 20 developing and developed nations also called for a new OECD framework

G20 Summit, G20 South Africa

Image: X@g20org

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

G20 leaders have committed to engaging constructively to address concerns regarding global minimum tax and tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy, while preserving the tax sovereignty of all countries.

In a declaration issued after the G20 Summit in South Africa, leaders of 20 developing and developed nations also called for a new OECD framework that will enable interested jurisdictions to strengthen international tax transparency on immovable property on a voluntary basis.

"We will continue engaging constructively to address concerns regarding Pillar Two global minimum taxes, with the shared goal of finding a balanced and practical solution that is acceptable for all as soon as possible," said the G20 Summit declaration.

 

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s pillar 2 initiative sets a minimum tax rate of 15 per cent for every country that is signatory to it. There are concerns that the US domestic tax rules might conflict with this new global minimum tax.

US President Donald Trump on January 20 in a Presidential memorandum had said that the "Global Tax Deal has no force or effect within the United States". This has led to countries evaluating the benefit of joining the tax deal with the US not being a part of it.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lulada Silva at the IBSA meeting Photo: PTI

India's message clear, trade should be trusted: PM Narendra Modi at G20

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

PM Modi, Canada's Carney agree to deepen cooperation in defence, space

G20 Summit, G20 South Africa

Unfortunate that US didn't participate in G20: South African trade minister

G20 Summit, G20 South Africa

G20 seeks stronger developing nation representation in MDB decisions

Modi G20

PM Modi meets Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on sidelines of G20 Summit

The G20 declaration said that the delivery of a solution will need to include a commitment to ensure any substantial risks that may be identified with respect to the level-playing field are addressed and will facilitate further progress to stabilise the international tax system, including a constructive dialogue on the tax challenges arising from the "digitalisation of the economy".

"These efforts will be advanced in close cooperation across the membership of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework (IF), preserving the tax sovereignty of all countries," the declaration said.

It further said there is an opportunity for the OECD/G20 BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) Project come with a new OECD framework that will enable interested jurisdictions to strengthen international tax transparency on immovable property on a voluntary basis.

The G20 leaders agreed that domestic resource mobilisation is the most effective funding source, and a structured approach to reform which is "country-owned, country-led", while fulfilling the social contract with taxpayers would be valuable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Ukraine holds talks with Western allies on peace plan proposed by US

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

US, Ukraine, European officials hold talks on Trump's plan to end war

AI semiconductors

The AI boom has found another gear: Why can't people shake their worries?

spectrum

Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta oppose Indian telcos on 6 GHz band spectrum

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh interim govt sends letter to India seeking Hasina's extradition

Topics : G20 G20 summit global tax treaty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon