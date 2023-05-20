close

G7 members stand against Russia's 'unjustifiable' war against Ukraine

They resolved to strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, towards the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all

G7 Summit, Japan

Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
The Group of Seven (G7) members have reaffirmed their commitment to stand together against Russia's "illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression" against Ukraine, according to the joint statement issued during the G7 leaders Summit that began Saturday in Japan's Hiroshima.

The joint communique stated that the leaders of the Group of Seven countries are taking concrete steps to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes" in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression.

They resolved to strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, towards the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all.

At Hiroshima, the "symbol of peace", the G7 members have pledged to mobilize all their policy instruments and, together with Ukraine, make every effort to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

The G7 members condemned Russia's manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and the impact of Russia's war on the rest of the world.

The statement further read, fifteen months of Russia's aggression has cost thousands of lives, inflicted immense suffering on the people of Ukraine, and imperilled access to food and energy for many of the world's most vulnerable people.

To ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the G7 members have urged Russia to stop its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

"Russia started this war and can end this war," the statement read, adding that G7 members reiterate their firm rejection of Russia's illegal attempts to acquire Ukrainian territory by force.The G7 members in the joint statement also reaffirmed their strong commitment to ensure that Ukraine has the economic support it needs.

"Under the leadership of Japan's G7 Presidency, together with the international community, we have ensured Ukraine has the budget support it needs for 2023 and early 2024," the joint statement added.

Parallel to their support to Ukraine, the G7 leaders have also reaffirmed their commitment to address the growing needs of vulnerable countries which have been aggravated by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

In particular, the G-7 members stressed that Russia's weaponization of food has compounded economic vulnerabilities, exacerbated already dire humanitarian crises, and escalated global food insecurity and malnutrition to unprecedented levels.

The G7 leaders also welcomed the participation of leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam.

"We will work with our international partners to achieve a world that is human-centered, inclusive and resilient, leaving no one behind," the G7 statement said.

Russia Ukraine Conflict G7 Ukraine civil war

First Published: May 20 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

