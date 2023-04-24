close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gaining momentum: World military spend hits all-time high of $2.24 trillion

Defense expenditure increased by 3.7 per cent in real terms to reach a record high of $2.24 trillion in 2022, said the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Bloomberg
military, armed force, army, army tank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global military spending rose to a record last year, spurred by a policy U-turn in Europe where governments boosted capabilities by the most since the end of the Cold War in the wake of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Defense expenditure increased by 3.7 per cent in real terms to reach a record high of $2.24 trillion in 2022, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, SIPRI, said on Monday. Half the annual increase was due to Ukraine’s ballooning military budget.  Arms budgets are expanding across Europe in response to Russia’s aggression at the same time as tensions in East Asia are prompting larger outlays.

“The continuous rise in global military expenditure in recent years is a sign that we are living in an increasingly insecure world,” SIPRI senior researcher Nan Tian said. In another sign of how the world is sliding back into a situation last seen during the Cold War, military expenditure in central and western European countries exceeded the 1989 level for the first time.

Finland and Sweden were among the countries that increased such spending the most. Finland’s purchase of F-35 fighter jets contributed to a 36 per cent jump. Defence budgets of existing Nato members, meanwhile, increased by 0.9 per cent from 2021, as outlays declined in countries including Italy, Turkey and Greece.

In West Asia, Saudi Arabia increased its expenditure by an estimated 16 per cent to become the fifth largest spender globally. Qatar boosted outlays by 27 per cent.

The US remains the largest spender in the world by a large margin, as its military budget is bigger than those of all other countries that make the top-10 list of the biggest weapons’ buyers combined, according to SIPRI’s estimate.  Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea put an end to a brief period of shrinking defence budgets, with global expenditure growing for eight straight years since.     
               
Chart

Also Read

Govt seeks approval for Rs 4.36 trillion additional spending in FY23

UK boosts defense spending by $6 bn in response to Russia and China

India may boost rural spending by 50% next year to spur jobs, housing

India's public spending could crowd out private spending, says CEA

Govts to spend $11.6 billion on tech in 2023, says Gartner report

India and China need to prepare for ageing populations, says UN

UN secy general welcomes temporary relocation of UN staff in Sudan

Pak-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah passes away after prolonged illness

Musk's TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers: Report

PM Rishi Sunak goes live on LinkedIn to promote UK's growth plans

Topics : military Military spending

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gaining momentum: World military spend hits all-time high of $2.24 trillion

military, armed force, army, army tank
2 min read

Changes in contract within boundaries of law: Air India management

Air india
2 min read
Premium

Targets indicate more upside for ICICI Bank; growth triggers remain

ICICI
3 min read

India's first elevated cross taxiway to be operational this year in Delhi

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
1 min read

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

jsw
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sudan war intensifies, countries start evacuation drive, rescue operations

Sudan clashes, Sudan
6 min read

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, (Photo: Wikipedia)
5 min read

Live: Delhi reports 689 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Photo: Pexels
2 min read

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines
2 min read

Coca-Cola beats revenue estimates on steady demand despite price hikes

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon