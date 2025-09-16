Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Gaza is burning', says Israeli defence minister after overnight strikes

'Gaza is burning', says Israeli defence minister after overnight strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun

Israel attacks on Gaza

Defence Minister Israel Katz's remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City (Photo: AP)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's defence minister said Tuesday that Gaza is burning after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City.

Defence Minister Israel Katz's remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun.

The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen, Rubio said. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon musk, musk, Elon

No more Trump BFF, Elon Musk nearly recovers wealth lost earlier this year

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump flies in for UK state visit amid hopes for trade, tech deals

An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea, August 13, 2025 | REUTERS

Scarborough Shoal: What makes it strategic? What is China planning there?

automobile, cars, auto industry, japanese carmakers

US tariff of 15% on Japanese cars, auto parts to take effect from today

Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou

Jack Ma returns to 'Make Alibaba Great Again' with AI push, subsidy war

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict Palestine deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon