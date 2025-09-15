Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Qatari PM calls Israeli attack on Doha 'state terrorism, grave escalation'

He affirmed that Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, will continue efforts to end the war

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar PM

The Qatari PM said the assault, which caused civilian casualties, violated international law and the UN Charter | Image: X/@MBA_AlThani_

ANI
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani condemned the Israeli attack on Doha as "state terrorism" and a "grave escalation," calling it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, he stressed that the strike was an attack on the principle of mediation itself. He affirmed that Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, will continue efforts to end the war.

The Qatari PM said the assault, which caused civilian casualties, violated international law and the UN Charter, and exposed the extremist Israeli government's rejection of peaceful solutions. He vowed Qatar would defend its sovereignty using all means permitted under international law.

 

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit voiced full solidarity with Qatar. At the same time, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha warned the attack aimed to widen the war and destabilise the region.

