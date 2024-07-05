Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gene-edited food: New crops could help us mitigate, adapt to climate change

Scientists used CRISPR-Cas9, a precision gene-editing technique, to create a variety of risotto rice potentially resistant to Pyricularia oryzae, a pathogenic fungus which leads to rice blast disease

Gene edited food

Nowadays, new genomic techniques such as CRISPR allow changes to be made directly to the genome without parachuting in DNA from elsewhere. Image: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 10:43 AM IST
By Lara Williams

At first, it seemed like a 28 square-meter plot of Arborio rice in Italy was a symbol of changing attitudes toward genetically engineered food. Instead, it’s shown us that the debate is well and truly alive.
 
Scientists used CRISPR-Cas9, a precision gene-editing technique, to create a variety of risotto rice potentially resistant to Pyricularia oryzae, a pathogenic fungus which leads to rice blast disease. Italy’s first outdoor experiment of the crop was launched in mid-May after rules were loosened to allow such a study, but disaster struck on June 21, when scientists arrived to find most of the plants torn up or mown down.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some of the rice has begun to recover after being replanted, but lead scientist Vittoria Brambilla has said that the experiment has now “lost its scientific value.” Nobody has taken responsibility for the vandalism, but the message is clear: Genetic engineering remains extremely contentious in Europe.

This matters because resistance to food altered by biotechnology is holding back development of new crops that may improve our health or help us mitigate and adapt to climate change. 

Take the example of Golden Rice, a genetically modified organism (GMO) developed in the 1990s to combat vitamin A deficiency. The World Health Organization estimates that the deficiency causes between 250,000 and 500,000 young children to go blind every year, and half of them die within 12 months of losing their sight. The Philippines was the first country to approve the commercial cultivation of the crop, but earlier this year, campaigns by Greenpeace, which argued that the rice hadn’t been shown to be safe, convinced the court of appeal to revoke that approval. All the evidence from multiple toxicity and allergenicity studies points to the plant being safe — a lifesaver, in fact — and it has gained approval from multiple countries for safe consumption, including the US, New Zealand and Australia. Yet unfounded fears continue to stymie its rollout: It’s still not grown commercially in any nation. 

More From This Section

Chinese EV makers

China unveils next steps in EU brandy probe as EV tariffs take effect

Rishi Sunak

UK elections: Rishi Sunak concedes defeat as Labour Party crosses majority

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Next UK PM, Labour Party

UK elections: How Starmer defied expectations to lift Labour back to power

Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Beryl intensifies to Category 3 storm as it nears Mexico

US flag, US, united states

US job growth expected to slow down, unemployment rate to remain steady


Meanwhile, in the US, a purple tomato has been made available to grow at home just this year. Developed by laboratory Norfolk Plant Sciences, the GMO tomato contains antioxidants called anthocyanins, which are healthy antioxidants found in blueberries, blackberries and aubergines. By selling direct to gardeners, the scientists hope to change perceptions around GM foods.

Genetic alterations have come a long way. We arguably began doing it thousands of years ago, when we started selectively breeding crops for size, yield, taste and resilience. In the 1980s, transgenic plants or GMOs, where genes from another species are inserted into the genome, were created. This is the technology which gave rise to the term “frankenfood,” though it’s not as unnatural as it sounds. A 2015 study found evidence that modern sweet potatoes are the product of a similar gene transfer that happened naturally thousands of years ago. There have been hundreds of studies examining various ways in which GMOs could have negative effects on our health — such as increased cancer risk, toxicity buildup and allergic reactions — and no links have been found. (One infamous study by scientist Arpad Pusztai claimed that rats fed on GM potatoes had worse health outcomes, but a scientific audit panel found the experiment to be seriously “flawed in many aspects of design, execution and analysis.”)

Nowadays, new genomic techniques such as CRISPR allow changes to be made directly to the genome without parachuting in DNA from elsewhere. Regulation of these so-called gene-edited crops varies country to country. The US, for example, has deregulated them as they don’t contain any foreign DNA. Europe, on the other hand, currently applies the same stringent regulations to CRISPR crops as to traditional GMOs — but proposed new rules would make it much easier for certain edited plants to come to market. That’s something to celebrate. The European Parliament voted to approve the draft legislation in February, but discussions at the European Council have reached a deadlock.

Gene-edited seeds could also aid agriculture as climate change leads to more droughts, floods, pests and diseases.

For instance, insect-resistant crop varieties have been shown to greatly reduce the need for chemical applications, therefore shrinking the number of pesticide poisoning among farm workers. A 2013 study showed that adoption of insect-resistant cotton reduced food insecurity within Indian farm households by 15 per cent-20 per cent. Scientists have also developed drought-tolerant wheat in Argentina, while Kenya has begun growing drought-tolerant maize.

It could even help broaden the uptake of regenerative farming — an approach to agriculture that focuses on improving the soil and environment. Giles Oldroyd, professor of crop science at the University of Cambridge and director of the Crop Science Center, is leading a team using GM and gene-editing to engineer cereal crops that can take advantage of symbiotic relationships with microorganisms in order to better absorb nutrients, just like legumes can. This would enable a vast reduction in the use of nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are responsible for about 5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Those opposed to agricultural biotechnology often cite health concerns, although decades of research has not found any negative impacts of eating GMOs. The most convincing criticism is that only a small proportion of GMOs thus far would deal with concerns related to the climate and instead have been developed by the Big Four of the seed industry — Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit, Corteva Agriscience, China National Chemical Corp.’s (ChemChina) Sygenta and BASF SE — to strengthen their own market power.

For example, herbicide-tolerant crops are one of the most common GM traits, developed by the likes of Bayer to be used alongside chemicals that they also produce. This encourages intensive farming, while increasing expenses for farmers who have to buy patented seeds and herbicide.

This isn’t an issue with the technology itself, but with its application. Oldroyd told me that the high regulatory hurdles required to bring a GM crop to market is one of the reasons behind this — only the big multinational companies have the resources to do so, and they have no interest in creating plants which require fewer inputs.

We shouldn’t do away with safety checks where they’re required, but the UK’s Royal Society, the oldest scientific academy in the world, recommends an outcomes-based approach similar to the US model, which looks at the scientifically plausible risks of new crops on a case-by-case basis and balances the costs of using the method against any hypothetical costs of not using it.

The EU’s bill reducing the regulation for crops edited with new genomic techniques will be a step in the right direction, though the role of patenting needs to be examined closely. Cheaper market access will open the door to innovative seeds from sustainably minded research institutions. Given that the EU’s stringent rules on GMOs have been credited with influencing regulation in developing countries, it could also help regulatory progress in those places too. 

Activists such as Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth often pitch organic farming as the only sustainable alternative to conventional, high-tech agriculture. But embracing technology can add resilience to our food systems and support a radically different regenerative system — if only we have the vision and political will.

Disclaimer: This is a Bloomberg Opinion piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper


Also Read

Sugar, Sugar crop

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to set up crop-specific boards to boost exports

Delhi rain, rainfall

Monsoon expected to hit Kerala coast on May 31, to boost crop output

Premiumrainfall, farmer, agriculture

Every rupee invested in agri research yields Rs 13.85, says study

rain weather farming farmers

Direct seeded rice cultivation shows big promise for small farmers

PremiumPunjab farmers

Centre's 5-crop MSP proposal: Why Punjab farmers are reluctant to diversify

Topics : Climate Change crops Gene editing CropIn Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon