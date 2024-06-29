Business Standard
General accused of leading failed coup wanted to take over: Bolivian prez

I didn't escape, I stayed to defend democracy, Arce said

Luis Arce, Bolivian president

I didn't escape, I stayed to defend democracy, Arce said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP La Paz
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bolivian President Luis Arce said Friday a former general had intended to take over the government and become president in a failed coup, and he denied that the Andean nation was experiencing an economic crisis.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled leader denied once again that Wednesday's attack on the government palace was a self-coup designed to garner him political points.
I didn't escape, I stayed to defend democracy," Arce said.
About ongoing political spats with his one-time ally Evo Morales, Arce said we've been politically attacked by Morales, underscoring a legislative boycott which has hamstrung the government in taking on economic turmoil.
Arce washed his hands of claims by family members of the 21 detained by the government who were innocent of attempting a coup, and that they were tricked by the ex-military General Juan Jose Ziga.
It's a problem of those who were involved, it's not the government's problem, Arce told the AP.

Topics : Bolivia Latin America Latin Americans US government

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

