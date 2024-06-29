Business Standard
Shares of Trump Media volatile after first US presidential debate, slip 10%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology have been buffeted during Trump's run for president and swung wildly a day after Trump's conviction in his hush money trial

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Media reported in May that it lost more than $300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trump Media fell more than 10 per cent Friday after the first US presidential debate, demonstrating another of the wild swings that have made its stock one of the more volatile on Wall Street.
Shares in the owner of social networking site Truth Social jumped 5 per cent at the opening bell and then sank through much of the day. The shares still finished the week with a gain of over 18 per cent.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed Thursday evening on topics including abortion, immigration and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Biden's performance was largely seen as uneven, particularly early on. He tried repeatedly to confront Trump, who countered Biden's criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In political futures markets, where investors can put money on the political fates of candidates, Biden's odds of remaining the Democratic party's nominee slid 29 per cent after the debate.
Citi analysts said Friday there may be increased interest in Trump Media & Technology based on news headlines following the debate.
First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

