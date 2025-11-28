Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

The kebab chain, backed by private equity firm True, aims to grow its network to nearly 900 outlets from more than 170 across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East

Kebabs cooked according to Frontier cuisine traditions. (Stock photo)

GDK will launch its first Indian restaurant in early 2026, kicking off a nationwide expansion under a master franchise deal with GBC India (Stock photo)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

UK-based fast-food chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) plans to open its first restaurant in India early next year, as it targets 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) in global sales within five years, CEO Simon Wallis said.

India is "an important part of that growth plan" and "ripe" for its products, Wallis told Reuters in an interview on Thursday, citing the nation's rising middle class and growing protein consumption.

"It's a thriving economy, which is one reason why a number of brands are attracted to the Indian market."

The kebab chain, backed by private equity firm True, aims to grow its network to nearly 900 outlets from more than 170 across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

 

Global brands from Little Caesars to Papa John's International are stepping up expansion in India, even as Yum Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut face slower sales amid consumer cutbacks. That sets the stage for "newer, more disruptive brands to emerge", Wallis said.

Also Read

Food

India's food market to surpass $125 billion by 2030, says reportpremium

snackification - changing eating habits

Why all-day snacking instead of 3 proper meals a day may not be a good idea

food delivery apps

Zomato to share customers' data with restaurants: Here's what it means

Fire, Budaun Fire

One dead after massive fire breaks out in Moradabad hotel, 16 rescued

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy

Bombay HC grants interim stay on 18% GST for hotel-based restaurants

GDK will launch its first Indian restaurant in early 2026, kicking off a nationwide expansion under a master franchise deal with GBC India. Middle East-based GBC supplies bakery products.

Like McDonald's and Burger King, GDK will skip beef in India, opting for lamb to suit local preferences.

Wallis' predecessor, Imran Sayeed, had said in 2022 the brand could list on the NYSE within three to five years, but Wallis said the focus now is on hitting the 1 billion pound sales milestone.

He added that GDK has no listing plans as of now.

GDK expects sales to rise to more than 183 million pounds this year from 161 million pounds in 2024, Wallis said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha, Flood, Telangana Flood

Sri Lanka shuts offices, schools as 56 killed due to floods and landslides

Like the Chinese economy itself, Alibaba isn't firing on all cylinders

Alibaba's cloud growth highlights China's two-speed economy, tech ambitions

Donald Trump, Trump

US orders green card review for 19 nations after DC National Guard attack

BYD

China's EV profit distress fuels market anxiety over challenging 2026

The charred buildings of Wang Fuk Court housing complex following a deadly fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2025 | REUTERS

Hong Kong high-rise fire puts spotlight on bamboo scaffolding safety

Topics : Snacks restaurants Restaurant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon