close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Germany cuts plastic waste exports by 51% in a decade due to restrictions

The volume of German plastic waste exports decreased by 9 per cent between 2021 and 2022

IANS Berlin
Image via Shutterstock

Image via Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Germany has cut plastic waste exports by 51 per cent over the last 10 years, with 745,100 tonnes exported in 2022, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.

One reason was "import restrictions on plastic waste by some Asian countries", Xinhua news agency quoted the Office as saying.

The volume of German plastic waste exports decreased by 9 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

In a comparison with other European Union (EU) member states, however, Germany still exported the largest amount of plastic waste in 2022.

According to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, the bloc's second largest exporter was the Netherlands, followed by Belgium.

Destatis released the data to mark World Oceans Day on Thursday.

Also Read

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Bottled water industry can undermine progress towards safe water: UN

Rocket Lab's first private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Pakistan's Chief Justice wants to track down a Twitter handle. Here's why

India, US to form monitoring group to review tech trade cooperation

Climate change: Arctic may be ice free in summer by 2030s, warn scientists

According to estimates by the UN, "every minute, the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into our ocean".

Of the 9.2 billion tonnes of plastic produced between 1950 and 2017, around 7 billion tonnes became plastic waste that ended up in landfills or was dumped, according to the UN.

To end plastic pollution, the UN is currently working on an international legally binding agreement by 2024.

A shift to a circular economy could reduce the amount of plastics entering oceans by over 80 per cent by 2040, save governments $70 billion in the same period and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent, according to the UN.

"We continue to burn plastic waste, which releases climate-damaging CO2 and toxins, and export plastic waste to other countries," Melanie Bergmann, marine biologist at the German Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Even in the remote Arctic deep sea, increasing amounts of plastic waste and up to 13,000 microplastic particles per kilogram of sediment were found.

"The fact that even such remote regions are already so polluted highlights the need to act quickly and effectively to prevent this problem from further impacting our health, climate change and biodiversity crisis," Bergmann said.

A recent AWI study showed that plastic waste found in the Arctic originated from all around the world.

One-third of plastic waste that still bore imprints or labels allowing analysis of its origin came from Europe.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Germany plastic waste plastic pollution

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suzlon Energy soars 18% to hit over 5-year high amid heavy volumes

Suzlon
3 min read

HP introduces hybrid work-oriented range of computer accessories: Details

HP Inc, HP
2 min read

Starbucks brews up cheaper drinks in India as domestic rivals expand

starbucks, coffee
5 min read

K'taka caste census: Govt's decision may stir debate, threaten Cong unity

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Now, Rajasthan govt employees to get full pension after 25 yrs of service

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

World Bank
3 min read

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Statue of Liberty, New York
3 min read

This Malaysian island has now banned Airbnb. And it isn't first to do so

v
6 min read

LIVE: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik arrive at Anurag Thakur's residence

Wrestlers protest
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon