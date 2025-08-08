Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Germany halts military exports linked to Gaza amid Israel offensive

Friday's move from Germany, which has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades, comes after the Israeli Cabinet announced plans to take over Gaza City

Germany also called on Israel's government not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank. || Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says his country will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza until further notice.

Friday's move from Germany, which has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades, comes after the Israeli Cabinet announced plans to take over Gaza City.

In a statement, Merz emphasised that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terror and said that the release of Israeli hostages and purposeful negotiations toward a cease-fire in the 22-month conflict are our top priority. He said Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

 

The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved, he added. Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, he said, adding: With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs.

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries including for UN organisations and other NGOs and said Israel must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Germany also called on Israel's government not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.

