Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Scientists challenge flagship study that saw 62% climate hit to GDP

Scientists challenge flagship study that saw 62% climate hit to GDP

A review of an April Nature paper finds data anomalies from Uzbekistan skewed results, overstating the potential economic impact among 83 countries analysed in the original study

Registan Square in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Registan Square in Samarkand, Uzbekistan | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ishika Mookerjee
 
Scientists have challenged the findings of a flagship study that calculated severe climate change could cut global growth by about 62 per cent this century, and which has been widely cited by policymakers and central banks.  
An analysis of a paper published last April in Nature argues that anomalies in data for Uzbekistan, one of 83 counties examined in the original study, caused the results to overstate the potential economic hit. When Uzbekistan is removed, the projected losses by 2100 are reduced to 23 per cent, in line with other similar modeling, according to the new article, published Wednesday in the same journal.
 
 
“We discovered that Uzbekistan was causing a problem,” said Solomon Hsiang, a professor at Stanford University and a co-author of the new analysis. “There were some numbers reported in the data that looked like they cannot be real.”
 
The original work by scientists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research has been cited in papers by the World Bank and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and referred to in climate policy advice issued by the Network for Greening the Financial System, the group that includes more than 140 central banks and financial supervisory bodies. 

Also Read

Climate change, global warming

July cooler than last 2 yrs, but extreme weather impacts seen: Scientists

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Govt may fine carmakers missing fuel efficiency targets under new rules

ESG, ESG Rating Providers, ESG RATINGS, ERP

Parliamentary panel pitches for ESG oversight body to combat greenwashing

flash flood, sikkim floods

Frequent disasters expose climate risks to infrastructure in South Asia

A Billion Butterflies: A Life in Climate and Chaos Theory

A Billion Butterflies: This book drops truth bombs on climate changepremium

 
Authors of the original research welcome “critical scrutiny” and have revised their analysis based on that feedback, they said in a statement. They now estimate a 17 per cent decline in global economic output by mid-century, versus the 19 per cent previously predicted. 
 
After reviewing data, their projection for 2100 has been revised down to 60 per cent from 62 per cent, Leonie Wenz, who co-authored the original research, said in an interview. A key reason for the discrepancies in Uzbekistan data was related to currency conversion errors, she said.
 
Still, the authors stand by the core premise of their findings. “If you look at the broader scientific literature from economists, from climate scientists, there’s a broad consistency of agreement with regards to substantial climate damages,” lead author Maximilian Kotz said in the same interview.
 
Other recent studies have indicated some past assessments of the economic impact of global warming are too conservative. And even the revised findings of the Potsdam study show greater action is required, Hsiang said. “We still should be investing in avoiding climate change,” he said
 
Financing needs to mitigate climate change and adapt to its impacts are likely to average about $9 trillion a year by 2030 and $10 trillion annually by mid-century, according to the International Standards Organization.

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's image takes a hit even after reversal of unpopular law

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border

Asean team to monitor Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire after deadly clashes

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel's security cabinet approves plan to take full control of Gaza

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla disbands Dojo supercomputer team as leader Peter Bannon exits

Ryosei Akazawa

US confirmed end to stacking, car tariff cuts in trade talks, says Japan

Topics : Climate Change global growth Global growth forecasts Climate Policy Climate report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon