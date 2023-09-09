Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Global Biofuel Alliance, UK-Middle-East economic corridor launched at G20

GBA becomes the third multilateral initiative launched by the Central government

G20

Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the first day of G20, India announced two major global partnerships under its presidency- Global Biofuel Alliance and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Global Biofuel Alliance 

GBA was pitched by India and supported by the United States and Brazil. It was launched at the G20 on Saturday. With its launch, GBA became the third multilateral initiative created by the Narendra Modi-led government. The other two are the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

"The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. I thank the member nations who have joined this Alliance," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his social media posts with a photograph. The photo featured the heads of state of the US, Bangladesh, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, France, South Korea, UAE, and Mauritius, which have been called the initiating members. The member countries are Canada and Singapore, according to the poster at the launch event.

Hardeep Puri, union minister of petroleum and natural gas, also posted on social media platform X. "The world’s quest for cleaner and greener energy gains historic momentum! On a momentous occasion, Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi launches #GlobalBiofuelsAllianceAtG20 with the support of 19 major consumer, producer and interested countries and 12 organisations on the sidelines of #G20India today!” said his post.

The green energy industry cheered the announcement. Several key players in the fuel and automobile sectors have lately placed their bet on biofuels as the next generation green fuel source. "India’s commitment to decarbonisation and just energy transition has been reinforced by the Global Biofuels Alliance. Under the presidency of Narendra Modi, G20 has created a transformative path towards energy transition while ensuring energy security," said R Dinesh, President, CII and executive vice-chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

11 industrial corridors being developed across the nation, says Centre

G20 Summit 2023: What is the Global Biofuel Alliance launched today?

G20 Summit: Countries welcome Chennai principles for ocean-based economy

President Murmu, PM Modi welcome G20 leaders, delegates at grand dinner

UK, India two nations with one ambition, rooted in shared values: PM Sunak

Trillions needed to meet Paris climate goals: G20 under India's presidency

Accelerate climate action with focus on gender equality: G20 Declaration


The Global Biofuels Alliance aims to slash the use of polluting petrol and diesel in the global transportation economy and to accelerate the adoption of cleaner fuels across sectors. It was also one of the few ideas which had found in-principle support from most G20 members since its inception.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

At the G20 on Saturday, a novel ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’ was also announced. Aimed at building rail and waterways corridors across the Middle East and India, the initiative is funded by the G7 group of nations. The project includes India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and the US.

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today we all have reached an important and historic partnership. In the coming times, it will be a major medium of economic integration between India, West Asia and Europe. The corridor will give a new direction to connectivity and sustainable development of the entire world."

The infrastructure corridor is part of an ambitious initiative - the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment. This would entail collaborative funding by the G7 nations for infrastructure projects in developing nations.

Also speaking at the launch, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, said the economic corridor will make trade between India and Europe "40 per cent faster". Describing the project as a "green and digital bridge across continents and civilisations", she said it will also include data cables and power transmission networks.
Topics : G20 summit G20 Meet G20 economic corridors trade Biofuel Fuel

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon