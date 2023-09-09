Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Accelerate climate action with focus on gender equality: G20 Declaration

The G20 countries have established a new working group to promote women's empowerment

G20 summit

The G20 countries have established a new working group to promote women's empowerment

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Recognising the impact of climate change on all women and girls, the G20 countries have agreed to take urgent action to address climate change, focusing on gender equality.

In the G20 Declaration, the countries agreed to increase women's participation, partnership, decision-making, and leadership in disaster risk reduction strategies and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The countries also agreed to support gender-responsive and environment-resilient solutions, including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) solutions, to build resilience to the impact of climate change and environmental degradation.

The G20 grouping also advocated for investing in empowering all women and girls and reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing women's effective participation as decision-makers in addressing global challenges. The countries announced they were committed to achieving the Brisbane Goal to reduce the gap in labour force participation.

The G20 countries have established a new working group to promote women's empowerment, and Brazil will assume leadership of this group during its presidency of the G20.

New Delhi Leadership Declaration

Also Read

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

G20 Summit commences in New Delhi today: Check full schedule, agenda

G20 Summit LIVE: FM Sitharaman hosts Finance Ministers of G20 countries

EU to invest 4 bn euros in renewables sector in developing economies

G20 countries reaffirm commitment to zero toleration for corruption

G20 leaders decide on swift implementation of crypto reporting framework

Post-Covid global reconstruction unique opportunity: S African President

G20: India-Middle East-Europe mega connectivity corridor deal announced


Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the G20 has reached a consensus on the New Delhi Leadership Declaration.

India's G20 Sherpa Kant said that the New Delhi Declaration emphasises sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); and green development pact for a sustainable future.
Topics : G20 summit G20 New Delhi Gender equality BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon