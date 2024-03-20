Global e-waste generation rising 5 times faster than recycling, says UN

In 2022, the e-waste generated contained a staggering 31 billion kg of metals, 17 billion kg of plastics, and 14 billion kg of other materials. Representative image: Wikimedia Commons

The world's electronic waste generation is increasing five times faster than documented e-waste recycling, according to the United Nation's fourth Global E-waste Monitor (GEM) report released on Wednesday.

According to the report from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the 62 million tonnes of e-waste produced in 2022 would fill around 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks, equivalent to encircling the equator with trucks bumper-to-bumper.

However, a mere 22.3 per cent of the year's e-waste mass was properly collected and recycled in 2022, leaving USD 62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources unaccounted for and heightening pollution risks globally.

E-waste recycling currently meets just 1 per cent of rare earth element demand, the report said, highlighting a significant gap in resource recovery.

It projected a steady increase in annual e-waste generation, rising by 2.6 million tonnes each year and expected to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030, a 33 per cent surge from the 2022 figure.

E-waste, defined as any discarded product with a plug or battery, poses health and environmental hazards due to its toxic additives and hazardous substances like mercury, which can adversely affect human health.

In 2022, the e-waste generated contained a staggering 31 billion kg of metals, 17 billion kg of plastics, and 14 billion kg of other materials.

The report projected a decline in the documented collection and recycling rate -- from 22.3 per cent in 2022 to 20 per cent by 2030 -- exacerbating the gap between recycling efforts and e-waste generation.

The widening gap is attributed to various challenges, including technological advancements, increased consumption, limited repair options, shorter product life cycles, society's growing dependence on electronics, design flaws, and inadequate e-waste management infrastructure.

The report said that if countries could bring the e-waste collection and recycling rates to 60 per cent by 2030, the benefits - including through minimizing human health risks - would exceed costs by more than USD 38 billion.

"The Global E-waste Monitor shows that we are currently wasting USD 91 billion in valuable metals due to insufficient e-waste recycling. We must seize the economic and environmental benefits of proper e-waste management; otherwise, the digital ambitions of our future generations will face significant risks, said



Vanessa Gray, Head, Environment and Emergency Telecommunications Division, ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau.