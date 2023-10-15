close
Railway ministry generates Rs 67 lakh revenue from scrap disposal

Bringing the best out of waste, the Ministry of Railways earned around Rs 66.83 lakh by selling scrap till October 13 under its Special Campaign 3.0

The special campaign-- the third phase of the Swacchata drive will be conducted from October 2 to 31 in all government departments

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Bringing the best out of waste, the Ministry of Railways earned around Rs 66.83 lakh by selling scrap till October 13 under its Special Campaign 3.0.
According to the Ministry of Railways, during this campaign, special focus was given to scrap disposal in offices and workplaces and the target for freeing space of 3,18,504 sq. feet.
Railway has set a target of 10,722 Cleanliness Campaigns to be conducted by October.
To achieve these targets, more than 5,297 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted during the Campaign till October 13.
It further said that more than 1.02 lakh Public Grievances were resolved during the campaign.
"During this campaign, special focus was given to scrap disposal in offices and workplace which resulted in freeing up of 397619 sq. feet of space and also, approximately Rs. 66.83 Lacs (approx.) revenue has been generated through disposal of office scrap," the ministry said.
Ministry of Railways has taken up 'Special Campaign 3.0' with full enthusiasm and vigour over the entire Indian Railways spread through the length and breadth of the country consisting of Zonal headquarters, Divisional Offices, Production Units, RDSO, Training Institutes, Public Sector Undertakings and more than 7000 Stations.
More than 51,954 files have been reviewed for the purpose of recording and weeding.
The special campaign-- the third phase of the Swacchata drive will be conducted from October 2 to 31 in all government departments.
The campaign was launched by the Ministry on the 1st of October this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railway Ministry waste recycling waste management

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon