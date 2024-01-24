Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Metal recycling industry calls for policy changes to boost circular economy

With more headwinds expected from scrap-exporting countries in near future, the country needs to remove ambiguity to showcase India's commitment to a circular economy, VP of MRAI said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goods and Service Tax, import duty and absence of other initiatives for a circular economy are hindering metal recycling, industry body officials said on Wednesday.
With more headwinds expected from scrap-exporting countries in near future, the country needs to remove ambiguity to showcase India's commitment to a circular economy, aiming at reducing emissions, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There is a wrong message going out to the world that India is not committed to the use of scrap by imposing a duty of 2.5 per cent. Europe, a major exporter of scrap, is now drawing rules and regulations that will make it difficult to import unless India takes proactive steps," said senior vice-president of Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), Dhawal Shah.
He made these remarks on the sidelines of the 11th International Material Recycling Conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt imposes 50% export duty on molasses; extends lower duty on edible oils

Recycling firm Gravita India net profit grows 31% to Rs 59 cr in Q2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

Steel expansion plans threatened by scrap metal export restrictions

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Govt aiming to increase scrap share in steel making to 50% by 2047: Scindia

$5 bn for EV, 20 unicorns women-led: Path of Indian startup boom since 2014

Karnataka signs MoUs worth Rs 23,000 cr at WEF meet: Minister Patil

542 enforcement actions in 2023 for various violations, says DGCA

Regulator fines Air India Rs 1.1 cr for violating flight safety rules

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Metal recycling India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon