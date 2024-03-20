Finland tops 2024 World Happiness Report again; India ranks 126

The 2024 World Happiness Report has been released, with Finland as the happiest country for the seventh consecutive year. India, on the other hand, ranked 126 out of the 143 countries listed.

The annual report evaluates happiness levels across more than 140 nations, considering factors such as social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption. Data is sourced from various outlets, including the Gallup World Poll, and the report is published annually in celebration of the International Day of Happiness on March 20. Collaborators include the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Gallup, and the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre.

Nordic countries dominate top ranks

In line with previous years, Nordic countries dominate the top rankings. Denmark and Iceland retain their positions at second and third place, respectively, with Sweden following closely at fourth. Notably, Costa Rica and Lithuania have broken into the top 20 list for the first time, securing ranks 12 and 19, respectively.

Afghanistan remains least happy country

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan retained its status as the unhappiest country in the world for yet another year. Joining Afghanistan at the bottom of the list are Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, and Congo.

India ranking

India ranked at 126 place, same as last year. All of India's neighbouring countries ranked higher, with China at 60, followed by Nepal at 93, Pakistan (108), Myanmar (118), Sri Lanka (128), and Bangladesh (129).

Happiness levels of people under 30 and above 60

The report also delved into happiness trends among different age groups. Lithuania emerged as the happiest country for individuals under 30, while Denmark claims the top spot for those over 60. Interestingly, there is a shift in happiness dynamics, with older populations reporting higher levels of happiness in countries like Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain, while the opposite trend is observed in Portugal and Greece.

Alarmingly, the report highlights a decline in children's happiness, particularly in North America and Western Europe. Prof Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, Director of Oxford's Wellbeing Research Centre, emphasised the urgent need for policy action to address this concerning trend.

Loneliness emerges as a significant issue, particularly in the United States, where there are growing concerns about its impact on mental and physical health. Surprisingly, it is the younger generation, particularly Millennials, who report higher levels of loneliness compared to older demographics.

Israel secures 5th rank

Despite ongoing conflicts, Israel secures the fifth position in the report. The report attributed this to the three-year averaging method used in the rankings, which mitigates the immediate impact of cataclysmic events such as the war with Hamas.

Top 20 happiest countries

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Israel

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. Luxembourg

9. Switzerland

10. Australia

11. New Zealand

12. Costa Rica

13. Kuwait

14. Austria

15. Canada

16. Belgium

17. Ireland

18. Czechia

19. Lithuania

20. United Kingdom