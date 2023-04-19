close

Global population reaches 8 bn, UN urges to focus on reproductive rights

Concerns have also been flagged over the size of the world population, which is expected to peak around 10.4 billion during the 2080s

BS Web Team
Women, Indian Women

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday, said that instead of fixating on the impact of the soaring population in the world, the world should pay attention to women's reproductive rights to shore up demographic resilience. 

According to the news agency AFP, UNFPA urged that the focus should be on giving women more power and control as to when and how they wish to have children.

UNFPA chief Natalia Kanem, said, "The question is: 'Can everyone exercise their fundamental human right to choose the number and spacing of their children?'. Sadly, the answer is a resounding no." She further added that "44 per cent, almost half of the women, are unable to exercise bodily autonomy. Unable to make choices about contraception, healthcare, and whether or with whom to have sex. And globally, nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended."

She also said that while nations with the highest fertility rates contribute the least to global warming, they tend to suffer the most from its impact.

According to a flagship 'State of World Population' UN report, the world's population is too big a commonly-held view. However, UNFPA said that breaching the eight billion mark should be a reason to celebrate since it is a milestone that represents historic advances for humanity in medicine, science, health, agriculture, and education.

India overtakes China

Earlier today, UNFPA shared 'The State of World Population Report', 2023, which showed that India's population has reached 1.428 billion while China's stands at 1.425 billion.

UN projections estimate that the country's population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will begin declining.

Topics : United Nations China India population

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Business Standard
