Gold pares gains after hitting records as focus turns to Jackson Hole

Traders will also be monitoring other US reports due this week.

By Jack Wittels



Gold pared gains after hitting another record as traders look ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.

Bullion climbed to as high as $2,531.75 an ounce, taking this year’s gain to more than 22 per cent, before giving up some of the advance. Powell’s address on Friday at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming will be closely analyzed for clues about the central bank’s thinking on widely expected rate cuts — often seen as positive for non-interest bearing gold. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Gold remains in record-setting mode ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S, said on Tuesday. “The main driver is the current positive momentum and limited selling appetite basically leaving the path of least resistance to the upside.”