Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Gold pares gains after hitting records as focus turns to Jackson Hole

Gold pares gains after hitting records as focus turns to Jackson Hole

Bullion climbed to as high as $2,531.75 an ounce, taking this year's gain to more than 22 per cent, before giving up some of the advance

gold investment gold trade

Traders will also be monitoring other US reports due this week.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jack Wittels

Gold pared gains after hitting another record as traders look ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.
 
Bullion climbed to as high as $2,531.75 an ounce, taking this year’s gain to more than 22 per cent, before giving up some of the advance. Powell’s address on Friday at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming will be closely analyzed for clues about the central bank’s thinking on widely expected rate cuts — often seen as positive for non-interest bearing gold.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Gold remains in record-setting mode ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S, said on Tuesday. “The main driver is the current positive momentum and limited selling appetite basically leaving the path of least resistance to the upside.”

Traders will also be monitoring other US reports due this week, including jobless claims figures on Thursday, which could inform the Fed’s plans. 

Gold’s rally has also been supported by robust purchasing by central banks as well as haven demand amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. There’s also been healthy buying of physical bars in the over-the-counter market.

“We expect the gold price to continue to rise in the first half of 2025 due to further Fed interest rate cuts, a US inflation rate that remains above target and a weaker US dollar,” Commerzbank AG commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch wrote in a report. That said, the bank doesn’t “expect gold to make any further gains for the time being.”

UBS Global Wealth Management’s Wayne Gordon is also bullish about the yellow metal’s prospects, saying prices are heading toward $2,700 an ounce by around the middle of next year.

Still, there are signs that gold’s stellar run may now be weighing on demand in China, after a report showed last month’s imports fell to the lowest since May 2022.

More From This Section

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli military retrieves bodies of six hostages from Khan Younis in Gaza

Tesla, Tesla logo

EU cuts planned import tariff on Tesla's China-made electric vehicles to 9%

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Biden passes baton to Harris, says she will be 'historic president'

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Air clears big hurdle in its proposed merger with Hawaiian Airlines

International students — long the golden goose for universities and colleges in advanced economies — face an increasingly uncertain future as governments seek easy targets to rein in surging immigration.

India leads as top origin country and destination for Hindu migrants: Pew


Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,513.70 an ounce by 11:37 a.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index and US 10-year Treasury yield were lower. Palladium and platinum slipped while silver gained.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Unimech Aerospace Ltd files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 500 cr IPO

Disney

CCI warns Disney, Reliance media merger could harm competition: Report

Akshay Sahni Incoming country head, Chevron India

Chevron to set up engineering & innovation center with $1bn investment

British luxury yacht sinks in Sicily storm

UK tycoon Mike Lynch missing: How a luxury yacht sank in freak Sicily storm

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Antfin Singapore Holding divests 2.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 4,771 cr

Topics : Jackson hole meet Jackson Hole Conference US Fed US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon