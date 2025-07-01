Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Goldman Sachs increases forecast for Fed rate cut to three in 2025

Goldman Sachs increases forecast for Fed rate cut to three in 2025

Citigroup and Wells Fargo also expect the Fed to cut rates by 75 basis points in 2025, while UBS Global Research forecasts 100 basis points of reduction

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs expects two more 25 bp rate cuts in 2026, pointing to a "terminal rate" of 3.00 per cent to 3.25 per cent | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its projection for US interest rates in 2025 to three-quarter-point cuts because of muted tariff effects and labor market weakness. 
The Wall Street brokerage expects rate cuts of 25 basis points each in September, October and December. It had earlier projected a single 25 bp rate cut this year. 
"We had previously thought that the peak summer tariff effects on monthly inflation and the recent large increases in some measures of household inflation expectations would make it overly awkward and controversial to cut sooner," analysts at Goldman wrote in a note. 
 
"Early evidence suggests that the tariff effects look a bit smaller than we expected," the analysts said, adding that disinflationary forces have been stronger than expected. 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

Trump calls Jerome Powell 'real dummy', 'worst' as Fed holds rates steady

Jerome Powell

US Fed's wait-and-see approach gives respite to tariff-struck investors

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

US Fed holds interest rates steady amid projected growth slowdown

US Economy, Industrial Production

US manufacturing output accelerates in Feb on surge in motor vehicle output

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Ready to keep key rates unchanged for now on high inflation: Fed's Powell

Citigroup and Wells Fargo also expect the Fed to cut rates by 75 basis points in 2025, while UBS Global Research forecasts 100 basis points of reduction. All four brokerages say the cuts will begin in September. 
US President Donald Trump's administration slapped "reciprocal tariffs" on April 2 on key trading partners, but later paused the steep hikes. 
US consumer spending unexpectedly fell in May as the boost from the pre-emptive buying of goods like motor vehicles ahead of the tariffs faded, while monthly inflation increased only moderately. 
Goldman Sachs expects two more 25 bp rate cuts in 2026, pointing to a "terminal rate" of 3.00 per cent to 3.25 per cent, compared with its previous forecast of 3.50 per cent-3.75 per cent. 
The Fed's benchmark interest rate currently stands at 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent. 
The US jobs report for June, due on Thursday, could reveal signs of a weakening labor market, potentially strengthening the case for earlier rate cuts. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

China ready to discuss trade tariffs and subsidies with US at WTO

US President Donald Trump

Trump's USAID cuts could lead to 14 million additional deaths, study warns

pakistan Flag

Pakistan to take over UNSC presidency for July starting from today

Luckin Coffee opens first US stores

Starbucks' top China rival Luckin Coffee opens first US stores in NYC

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Without subsidies, Musk would probably have to head to South Africa: Trump

Topics : US interest rates US Fed rates Fed rates US Federal Reserve Goldman Sachs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon