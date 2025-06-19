Trump calls Jerome Powell 'real dummy', 'WORST' as Fed holds rates steady

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “the worst” and “a real dummy” who is “costing America billions of dollars”. This comes after the Fed’s latest decision to leave interest rates unchanged.
In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump posted a link to an article titled 'Fannie, Freddie Regulator: Powell Should Cut Rates or Quit', which reported that the regulator overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac urged Powell to step down if he continues to resist cutting interest rates. The call came after the Fed opted to leave short-term rates unchanged again on Wednesday (local time).
Speaking just hours ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee statement, Trump told reporters outside the White House: “So we have a stupid person. Frankly, you probably won’t cut today. Europe had 10 cuts, and we had none. And I guess he’s a political guy, I don’t know. He’s a political guy who’s not a smart person, but he’s costing the country a fortune.”