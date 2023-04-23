Google halts 80-acre San Jose campus due to economic slowdown: Report



According to the report, Google has no plans to revive the project in the near future. Google has stopped the construction of its proposed 80-acre campus in San Jose, California, after the first demolition phase, CNBC reported.



Google's parent company Alphabet's revenue and profits were below expectations due to the volatile economic climate that negatively affected its advertising business in the last quarter of 2020. Google secured approval to build an 80-acre campus in California's San Jose which was to include office space, housing units, and public parks. The campus was to have 7.3 million square feet of office space.



Google will be announcing its financial results for the latest quarter next week. According to the report the project has been halted with no further communication on when work will be resumed.

Also Read Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases Why does Google find itself in CCI's crosshairs? NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10% Taiwanese trade, investment firms exiting China amid mounting tensions Twitter Blue tick reappears for some influential users without subscription ChatGPT no match for humans when it comes to accounting, finds study People think climate change is becoming more real, is here and now Software firm F5 to lay off 623 employees amid macroeconomic uncertainty



According to experts, most tech companies overspent as the demand for online services peaked during the pandemic and failed to foresee and prepare for the slowdown. Recently, Alphabet implemented major cost-cutting measures, including laying off 12,000 employees representing nearly 6 per cent of its workforce, to reckon with slowing sales growth after headcount swelled before and during the Covid pandemic.