AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

The staff has also been advised to quarantine themselves if they feel unwell

BS Web Team New Delhi
AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
As the daily Covid-19 cases in the country and around the world, surge, AIIMS Delhi has issued an advisory for all hospital staff, making it mandatory to wear face masks inside the hospital premises.
This comes after a few of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi staff tested positive for Covid.

The hospital staff has been asked to maintain personal hygiene and ensure Covid appropriate behaviour. 
"Must use reusable cloth face cover/surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," AIIMS management stated in their advisory. "Cover your nose and mouth with elbow/handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing." 

According to the advisory, hospital staff has been asked to avoid gatherings of five or more people. "Gathering especially in canteens must be avoided, a gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office should be avoided," it read. 
The staff members have also been advised to quarantine themselves if they feel unwell. The advisory mentions that if any staff member is feeling unwell, they should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. "Such employees should also home quarantine themselves." 

The employees who are high risk - pregnant or older employees or those with underlying medical conditions have been asked to take extra precautions. 
In the national capital on Wednesday, the Covid-19 case count breached the 1,000 mark for the first time in over seven months, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. Delhi logged 1,149 fresh cases along with one fatality.

While India witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly eight months. According to the latest Union Health Ministry data, the number of active cases has increased to 44,998.
(With agency inputs) 
Topics : AIIMS | Coronavirus | Delhi | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

