close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ChatGPT no match for humans when it comes to accounting, finds study

Researchers at BYU and 186 other universities wanted to know how OpenAI's tech would fare on accounting exams. They put the original version, ChatGPT, to the test

IANS New Delhi
Chat GPT

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AI chatbot ChatGPT is still no match for humans when it comes to accounting and while it is a game changer in several fields, the researchers say the AI still has work to do in the realm of accounting.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has launched its newest AI chatbot product, GPT-4 which uses machine learning to generate natural language text, passed the bar exam with a score in the 90th percentile, passed 13 of 15 advanced placement (AP) exams and got a nearly perfect score on the GRE Verbal test.

"It's not perfect; you're not going to be using it for everything," said Jessica Wood, currently a freshman at Brigham Young University (BYU) in the US. "Trying to learn solely by using ChatGPT is a fool's errand."

Researchers at BYU and 186 other universities wanted to know how OpenAI's tech would fare on accounting exams. They put the original version, ChatGPT, to the test.

"We're trying to focus on what we can do with this technology now that we couldn't do before to improve the teaching process for faculty and the learning process for students. Testing it out was eye-opening," said lead study author David Wood, a BYU professor of accounting.

Although ChatGPT's performance was impressive, the students performed better.

Also Read

Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers

Users can now choose different tones of responses of AI Bing chatbot

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

AI vs humans: Some companies begin replacing employees with ChatGPT

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

People think climate change is becoming more real, is here and now

Software firm F5 to lay off 623 employees amid macroeconomic uncertainty

Economic development not enough to end rabies, affected by poverty: Study

Israeli Protests: Thousands rally against govt's judicial reform plan

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Students scored an overall average of 76.7 per cent, compared to ChatGPT's score of 47.4 per cent.

On a 11.3 per cent of questions, ChatGPT scored higher than the student average, doing particularly well on AIS and auditing.

But the AI bot did worse on tax, financial, and managerial assessments, possibly because ChatGPT struggled with the mathematical processes required for the latter type, said the study published in the journal Issues in Accounting Education.

When it came to question type, ChatGPT did better on true/false questions and multiple-choice questions, but struggled with short-answer questions.

In general, higher-order questions were harder for ChatGPT to answer.

"ChatGPT doesn't always recognise when it is doing math and makes nonsensical errors such as adding two numbers in a subtraction problem, or dividing numbers incorrectly," the study found.

ChatGPT often provides explanations for its answers, even if they are incorrect. Other times, ChatGPT's descriptions are accurate, but it will then proceed to select the wrong multiple-choice answer.

"ChatGPT sometimes makes up facts. For example, when providing a reference, it generates a real-looking reference that is completely fabricated. The work and sometimes the authors do not even exist," the findings showed.

That said, authors fully expect GPT-4 to improve exponentially on the accounting questions posed in their study.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft's artificial intelligence

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

Silicon Valley Bank
1 min read

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Atishi Marlena
3 min read

PM Modi to dedicate nation's first water metro during Kerala visit

PM Modi
4 min read

Despite inclement weather, wheat purchase in Punjab to be high at 12 mn MT

Wheat
3 min read

Office space vacancy levels across top 6 cities stable at 16.4% in Jan-Mar

NBFCs go easy on hiring as IL&amp;FS crisis hits their lending business
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Google, alphabet
2 min read

Renewable energy is our collective interest: Jaishankar at CARICOM meet

EAM Jaishankar
6 min read

Biden plans to stringent limits on GHG emissions on coal, gas power plants

Joe Biden
4 min read

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon