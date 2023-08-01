YouTube Shorts, short-version video sharing platform of YouTube, has crossed 2 billion views by logged-in users monthly, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.Seeing the rise in short-format portrait videos, the Google-owned online video sharing platform has launched new features to lure more creators on its platform.The company is testing a mobile-first vertical live experience for creators to get discovered on the Shorts feed, it said.YouTube Shorts has also launched six new tools such as collab for remixing videos in side-by-side format, suggestions for remixing videos and replying to comments with a "Shorts" video and saving them to playlists, among others, according to the blogpost.Last month, Meta-owned Instagram announced enhancements to Reel templates like text, transitions and AR effects, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared in a reel.