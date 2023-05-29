close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google searches about sexuality, gender skyrocketed 1,300% since 2004

According to the report, Utah, a state with traditionally 'conservative social values', tops three out of five search term categories -- 'Am I gay', 'Am I lesbian', and 'Am I trans' since last May

IANS San Francisco
Gay, LGBTQ

Representative image. Photo: wikimedia.org

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online searches by users on Google for phrases questioning their own sexuality and gender identity, including 'Am I gay' and 'Am I lesbian', skyrocketed by 1,300 per cent since 2004, a new report has shown.

The findings published by the market research firm Cultural Currents Institute collected Google Trends data from January 2004 to this month for questions related to sexual orientation and gender identity across the US.

Among the five search terms considered -- 'Am I gay', 'Am I lesbian', 'Am I trans', 'How to come out', and 'Nonbinary' -- a significant upward trend is observed across the US.

According to the report, Utah, a state with traditionally 'conservative social values', tops three out of five search term categories -- 'Am I gay', 'Am I lesbian', and 'Am I trans' since last May.

"This might indicate a significant underlying questioning of identity among its Internet users, possibly driven by the conflict between personal feelings and societal expectations," the report said.

"These tensions between public life and web searches are common in Utah, where we recently shared data indicating that searches for 'VPN' surged after the website PornHub blocked the state," it added.

Also Read

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Same-sex marriage not in sync with Indian societal morality, ethos: Govt

Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web

Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages

India among top 3 markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official

Twitter approved 83% of govt requests over content globally under Musk

Imran Khan urges Pakistan SC to ensure judicial probe into May 9 violence

Canal water in Venice turns fluorescent green; authorities launch probe

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today

Moreover, the report mentioned that Oklahoma had the highest search volume for the phrase 'How to come out' in the previous year, followed by West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

Kentucky ranked second-lowest in the four categories that measured equality.

The report further added that the historical search volume for the term 'Nonbinary' was limited but gaining search traction. Since last May, Vermont has had the highest search volume for the term.

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Search Homosexuality Third gender LGBT

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter approved 83% of govt requests over content globally under Musk

Twitter
2 min read

We will be ready, says Alex Carey on his team's preparation for WTC final

Australia's Alex Carey talks to teammate Adam Zampa during a drinks break after he was hit off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer
2 min read

Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day, Voters
1 min read

To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours

RapidX
3 min read

Most Popular

The frantic push to solve sovereign debt crises irks Wall Street

Wall Street
4 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Joe Biden, US President
8 min read

Global EV market reaches 11 million units in 2022, China's BYD leads

electric vehicles
2 min read

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon