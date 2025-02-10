Business Standard

Home / World News / Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire breaches, to delay next hostage release

Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire breaches, to delay next hostage release

A Hamas spokesperson said Monday that the group will delay the next hostage release after accusing Israel of violating ceasefire agreement

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its October 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

A Hamas spokesman on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement with the group, including targeting Palestinians in Gaza with airstrikes, and said that next Saturday's hostage release would be delayed.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its October 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners. The next exchange was scheduled for Saturday, releasing three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

 

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Israel on Monday of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement over the past three weeks, and said Saturday's release would be delayed.

The resistance leadership has closely monitored the enemy's violations and its failure to uphold the terms of the agreement, Abu Ubaida said.

This includes delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, targeting them with airstrikes and gunfire across various areas of the Strip, and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid as agreed.

Topics : Hamas Israel-Palestine israel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

