Business Standard
Home / World News / Harris campaign spends $270 mn in Sept, surpassing Trump's outlay of $78 mn

Harris campaign spends $270 mn in Sept, surpassing Trump's outlay of $78 mn

The campaigns are racing the final stretch of an extremely tight presidential contest, with many polls showing the two candidates neck-and-neck

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Harris campaign reports spending $270 mln in Sept, well above Trump's outlays of $78 mn. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kamala Harris entered the final full month of the US presidential election campaign vastly outspending Donald Trump, as both candidates put tens of millions of dollars into television ads ahead of the Nov. 5 contest, according to financial disclosures filed on Sunday.
 
The campaigns are racing the final stretch of an extremely tight presidential contest, with many polls showing the two candidates neck-and-neck, including in battleground states that could determine the winner.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Democratic vice president Harris has built a significant financial advantage since launching her campaign in July when President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid.

 
She disclosed to the Federal Election Commission spending of $270 million last month, largely on ads.
 
Former Republican President Trump's similarly ad-dominated spending totaled $78 million during the month.
 

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Indian Americans hesitant to vote for Harris: Democratic community leader

china Flag, China

China cuts benchmark lending rates in bid to boost economic recovery

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Lebanese flee amid blasts, Israel warns of strikes on Hezbollah finance arm

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

US statements on readiness for nuclear talks 'deception': Sergei Lavrov

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak parl passes constitutional amendment bill capping chief justice's term

Harris' larger bank account is helping her blanket airwaves with television ads in the final days before the election, though it might not deliver victory.
 
In the 2016 presidential contest, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton despite raising less money than the Democrat.
 
c - including in September when Harris raised $222 million to Trump's $63 million.
 
However, Trump's deep-pocketed backers, including billionaire Elon Musk, have put significant resources into groups allied with the former president.
 
The Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC, one of the largest of Trump's allied groups, received a $25 million contribution in September from conservative billionaire Timothy Mellon, according to a separate filing to the Federal Election Commission.
 
Mellon, an heir of the Pittsburgh-based Mellon banking family, had already given the super PAC at least $115 million earlier in the year. The super PAC has focused much of its spending on television ads backing Trump.
 
The Harris campaign told the Federal Election Commission it entered October with $187 million in the bank, compared to $120 million reported by Trump's campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

LIVE news: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Trump hands out fries in Pennsylvania, Harris visits Georgia churches

Ukraine flag

West's failure in Ukraine: Selling out Kyiv would be a shameful betrayal

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Prez Biden slowly losing Africa; Harris or Trump unlikely to fare better

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump kicks off Pennsylvania rally by talking in detail about Arnold Palmer

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US presidential election US Presidential poll US Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon