Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Heavy rain devastates South Korea's capital, leaving 1 person dead

Heavy rain devastates South Korea's capital, leaving 1 person dead

South Korea's weather agency said the greater Seoul area will continue to be affected by downpours through Thursday morning

Authorities issued flood warnings for areas near rivers, streams, and hills, while emergency workers rescued at least 145 people and responded to hundreds road disruptions reports. (Photo: PTI)

Authorities issued flood warnings for areas near rivers, streams, and hills, while emergency workers rescued at least 145 people and responded to hundreds road disruptions reports. (Photo: PTI)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrential rain battered South Korea's greater capital region for a second day Thursday, leaving at least one person dead, flooding or damaging hundreds of roads and homes, and forcing more than 1,000 people to evacuate.

About 250 to 300 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Seoul and nearby cities Paju, Incheon, and Gimpo through Thursday morning, leaving vehicles stranded on roads that became chocolate-coloured rivers and residents salvaging belongings from properties damaged by flash floods. 

Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings for areas near rivers, streams, and hills, while emergency workers rescued at least 145 people and responded to hundreds of reports of road disruptions.

 

As of Thursday morning, power was restored to some 4,000 households that had been knocked out of electricity overnight, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. 

South Korea's weather agency said the greater Seoul area will continue to be affected by downpours through Thursday morning.

Authorities shut down dozens of riverside parks and more than 100 hiking trails while issuing text messages warning people to beware of floods, landslides and damaged structures. No immediate flights were interrupted by the rain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

The answer is no: Trump on persuading Putin to halt attacks on civilians

Donald Trump

Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin does not agree to stop war

lula da silva, brazil president, brazil president lula da silva

Brazil's Lula announces $5.5 bn in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

Donald Trump

Trump admin ordered to restore some withheld grant funding to UCLA

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge weighs if Trump violated law by deploying National Guard to LA

Topics : South Korea heavy rains rains disaster deaths

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon