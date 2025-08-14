Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Brazil's Lula announces $5.5 bn in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

Brazil's Lula announces $5.5 bn in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

Brazil's President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva described the plan, which includes a bill to be sent to Congress, as a first step to help local exporters

Lula’s government has pushed to expand commerce with other markets, including China and Southeast Asia. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brazil's President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Brazilian government on Wednesday unveiled a plan to support local exporters affected by a 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on several products from the South American nation.

Dubbed Sovereign Brazil," the plan provides for a credit lifeline of 30 billion reais ($5.5 billion), among other measures.

Brazil's President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva described the plan, which includes a bill to be sent to Congress, as a first step to help local exporters. Congressional leaders attended Wednesday's ceremony, a first in months, in a sign of growing political support for the leftist leader in response to Trump's tariffs.

 

Other measures announced by the Brazilian government include postponing tax charges for companies affected by US tariffs, providing 5 billion reais ($930,000) in tax credits to small and medium-sized companies until the end of 2026 and expanding access to insurance against cancelled orders. The plan also incentivises public purchases of items that could not be exported to the US.

We cannot be scared, nervous and anxious when there is a crisis. A crisis is for us to create new things, Lula said. In this case, what is unpleasant is that the reasons given to impose sanctions against Brazil do not exist.

Trump has directly tied the 50 per cent tariff on many imported Brazilian goods to the judicial situation of his embattled ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

