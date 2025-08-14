Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin ordered to restore some withheld grant funding to UCLA

Trump admin ordered to restore some withheld grant funding to UCLA

UCLA's money has been frozen as part of a wider pressure campaign targeting universities that Trump says are out of step with his political agenda

Donald Trump

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore millions of dollars in National Science Foundation grants. (Photo: PTI)

AP California
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore millions of dollars in National Science Foundation grants it has withheld from the University of California, Los Angeles, saying they were made in violation of her earlier court ruling.

US District Judge Rita F. Lin ruled late Tuesday that the NSF must reinstate the research grants that were suspended for reasons she had already ruled arbitrary and capricious, and gave the administration until Aug. 19 to show compliance or explain why it hasn't restored the money.

It was not immediately clear how much funding could be returned to UCLA. The school's chancellor said last week that the Trump administration has pulled USD584 million in federal grants from various federal agencies. The judge's ruling applies specifically to NSF grants.

 

UCLA's money has been frozen as part of a wider pressure campaign targeting universities that Trump says are out of step with his political agenda.

University of California researchers challenged the cuts as abrupt and unexplained and won a preliminary injunction in June from Lin, who ruled that the NSF and other agencies could not terminate grant funding without specifically explaining why.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge weighs if Trump violated law by deploying National Guard to LA

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

No unilateral peace deal in Alaska: Zelenskyy, European leaders urge Trump

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Dollar extends losses as Fed rate cut hopes and political pressure grow

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin doesn't stop war after summit

Donald Trump

Trump Wins Fight to Withhold Billions of Dollars in Foreign Aid

But on July 30, the NSF sent out a new round of letters that Lin described as en masse, form letter funding cuts. One said the awards no longer effectuate program goals or agency priorities." Another cited allegations of racism, antisemitism and policies around transgender athletes at UCLA. It did not elaborate.

The administration argued in a Tuesday hearing that the UCLA funding cuts were suspensions rather than terminations. Lin dismissed this as semantics.

NSF's indefinite suspensions differ from a termination in name only, and the reasons the agency provided are based on the same type of deficient explanations as the original terminations, she ruled.

The university issued a brief statement praising the decision, saying that restoration of National Science Foundation funds is critical to research the University of California performs on behalf of California and the Nation.

UCLA also faces a Trump administration demand to pay USD1 billion to settle antisemitism allegations. UCLA became the first public university to be targeted as the administration seeks to dominate academic institutions around the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza protests

Journalist killings spike globally as Gaza becomes deadliest regionpremium

us china

China, US clash over destroyer near Scarborough Shoal amid rising tensions

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Nvidia, AMD China revenue deal could be model for others, says Bessent

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Trump wants Ukraine to have say on territory talks with Russia, says Macron

US stock market, wall street

S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs on hopes of Fed rate cut in September

Topics : Donald Trump UCLA US universities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon