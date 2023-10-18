Here's why Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London after participating in a protest outside the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane. The protest was part of a demonstration against oil executives who were meeting at the hotel. Thunberg and other activists attempted to block access to the hotel by occupying the area near the entrance, according to media reports.

The Metropolitan Police imposed conditions on the activists under Section 14 of the Public Order Act to prevent disruption, asking them to move to the pavement. Six protesters were arrested for obstructing the highway, 14 for Section 14 breaches, and one for criminal damage.

This comes shortly after the Malmo District Court fined Thunberg 2,250 kroner ($206) on October 13 for disobeying police during a July environmental protest in Sweden. Thunberg had participated in a July 24 environmental protest at an oil terminal in Malmo, where activists temporarily blocked access to the facility. She was charged with disobedience to law enforcement for refusing to obey police orders to leave the scene and was forcibly removed by officers.

Who is Greta Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist who gained international recognition for her efforts to raise awareness about climate change in 2018, at the age of 15. Her protests and speeches inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger climate change efforts.

Thunberg was born on January 3, 2003 in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden. Her father Svante Thunberg is an actor, and mother Malena Ernman is an opera singer. According to an article by the BBC, Thunberg started suffering from depression at the age of 11 or 12. After this she was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, which is a form of autism. She later called this diagnosis her "superpower" that allowed her to remain motivated in her climate activism.

Thunberg's activism

Thunberg first gained attention in August 2018 when she started skipping school on Fridays to protest outside the Swedish parliament. Holding a sign that read "Skolstrejk för klimatet" (School Strike for Climate), she called for stronger action to combat climate change. This movement gained international attention and inspired students and people worldwide to participate in climate strikes. This led to the global youth-led movement known as "Fridays for Future".

Also Read Feminist, satirical and 'pink': Inside Greta Gerwig's world of Barbie Climate change: Arctic may be ice free in summer by 2030s, warn scientists Climate change: It's all about money Protests to violence: What happened in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest? Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest: What is the Al-Qadir Trust case? Xi promises more market openness, investments for Belt and Road projects Amid Israel-Hamas conflict, US warns citizens not to travel to Lebanon The X factor: Here are all the Twitter changes since Elon Musk took over UN to vote on Gaza resolution that would condemn Hamas' attack, violence Official action indicated for Biocon arm's unit in Malaysia after FDA probe

She has also delivered powerful speeches at major international forums, including the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24) and the United Nations Climate Action Summit, urging world leaders to take urgent action to address the climate crisis.

She famously told delegates, "You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

Criticism on Thunberg

Thunberg has received criticism from world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin who claimed that some groups were using her to achieve their own goals, following her UN speech in 2020. He said, "No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and ... people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden."

Former US President Donald Trump has also mocked the activist many times, telling her to handle her "anger management" issues. These comments were made in 2019 when Thunberg was 16 years old.

Andrew Tate also mocked the activist on X (formerly Twitter) towards the end of 2022, boasting about his cars and the emissions they made. Thunberg made a sarcastic response to the social media personality, which resulted in Tate posting a video that eventually led to his arrest by Romanian authorities on human trafficking charges.

Recognition

Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every year since 2019. She was the youngest person to be named Time Person of the Year in 2019. She also won the Right Livelihood Award (the Alternative Nobel Prize) and Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award the same year. She also became the youngest to be listed on Forbes' list of the world's 100 most powerful women.

In 2022, Thunberg released "The Climate Book", which contains essays written by 100 scientists, writers, activists, and thinkers on ways to combat climate change. The book currently has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

