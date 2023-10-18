close
Sensex (-0.68%)
65979.70 -448.39
Nifty (-0.56%)
19700.80 -110.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
6044.85 + 8.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.81%)
40403.80 -329.55
Nifty Bank (-1.16%)
43895.80 -513.70
Heatmap

Amid Israel-Hamas conflict, US warns citizens not to travel to Lebanon

The updated advisory issued by the US department asked its citizens to reconsider their travel plans due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict and crime in the region

US flag, US, united states

The statement read, "Raised to Level 4 and updated to reflect the authorized departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis."| Photo: pexels

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Lebanon to "do not travel" citing an "unpredictable security situation" amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah on the Lebanon border.
The travel advisory level for Lebanon was raised to Level 4 "Do Not Travel" on Tuesday "due to the "unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions," according to the advisory.
"On October 17, 2023, the Department authorized the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from US Embassy Beirut due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon," it stated.
The updated advisory issued by the US department asked its citizens to reconsider their travel plans due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict and crime in the region.
The statement read, "Raised to Level 4 and updated to reflect the authorized departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis."
The US has also department authorised the voluntary, temporary, departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from US embassy in Beirut.
Earlier on Tuesday, The Israel Defence Forces said it thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist cell from Lebanon territory and killed four terrorists who attempted to enter Israel and plant an explosive device.
Taking to X, the Israel Defence Forces stated, "The IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist cell from Lebanese territory. A short time ago, the IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist squad, which was identified by IDF surveillance as approaching the perimeter fence from Lebanese territory and planting a bomb. Four terrorists were killed."
In another post on X, the IDF said that it received a report regarding shooting at Metula on the Lebanese border. Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force said that it has struck "terror targets and military infrastructure" of Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to gunfire towards Israel on Monday.

Also Read

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

The X factor: Here are all the Twitter changes since Elon Musk took over

UN to vote on Gaza resolution that would condemn Hamas' attack, violence

Official action indicated for Biocon arm's unit in Malaysia after FDA probe

History, Hollywood won't be as charitable to Bibi as they are to Golda Meir

People stage protests in Jordan after Gaza Hospital explosion kills 500

On Monday, the Israeli Defence Force said that several military posts on the Lebanon border had come under gunfire. In addition, an anti-tank guided missile targeted a tank, The Times of Israel reported.
According to IDF, the soldiers retaliated with artillery fire against the sources of the fire. IDF stated that no casualty occurred due to the firing, according to The Times of Israel report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Americans Lebanon israel Hamas

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG Playing 11Mumbai Air QualityApple Pencil Nifty FMCGNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon