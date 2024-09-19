Business Standard
World News / Hezbollah leader says device attack crossed 'red line,' fears of war mount

Hezbollah leader says device attack crossed 'red line,' fears of war mount

Hezbollah Chief

Hassan Nasrallah | Image: Shutterstock

AP Beirut
Sep 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

The leader of Hezbollah on Thursday said this week's deadly attack on the Lebanon-based militant group's communications devices was a severe blow that crossed a red line.
Hassan Nasrallah said the group is investigating how the two-day attack, which killed more than 30, wounded thousands and was widely believed to be carried out by Israel.
Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow, Nasrallah said. The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines," he added.
As usual, Nasrallah spoke by video from an undisclosed location. Hezbollah typically convenes a rally for supporters to watch his speeches on a big screen, but this time they did not.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Lebanon Hezbollah

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

