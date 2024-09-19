Business Standard
Weekly applications for US jobless claims fall to lowest level in 4 months

Weekly applications for US jobless claims fall to lowest level in 4 months

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits fell by 14,000 to about 1.83 million for the week of Sept 7, that's the fewest since early June

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

US Jobless Claims Representational

AP Washington
Sep 19 2024

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in four months last week.
Jobless claims slid by 12,000, to 219,000, for the week of Sept 14, the Labour Department reported Thursday. That's fewer than economist expectations for 230,000 new filings.
The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of weekly volatility, fell by 3,500 to 227,500.
The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits fell by 14,000 to about 1.83 million for the week of Sept. 7. That's the fewest since early June.
Weekly filings for unemployment benefits are considered largely representative of layoffs.
 

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

