Business Standard
Home / World News / Howard students express support for Kamala Harris in Washington DC

Howard students express support for Kamala Harris in Washington DC

CNN projections show Republican candidate Donald Trump leading with 207 electoral votes, with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris trailing with 91, as of 10:57 PM (local time)

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Ariana a Howard University student said: I voted for Kamala and I think she is going to win because we need to fight for reproductive freedom | (Photo: Business Standard)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Multiple students in Washington DC expressed support for Kamala Harris during a watch party hosted in support of the Democratic presidential candidate at Howard University on Tuesday (local time).

Ariana a Howard University student told ANI, "I voted for Kamala and I think she is going to win because we need to fight for reproductive freedom"

Another student expressed her excitement during election night, saying that this is the first time she has voted.

"This election means so much to me, this is the first election being able to vote. Having a black woman almost becoming the President of US, is so important to me because I am a black woman, double minority. Being able to see somebody in this position who looks like me is so important," she told ANI.

 

The student said that she believes Harris will put her rights and aspirations at the front, adding, "She is going to represent me and my rights and make sure that my rights and my aspirations are in the forefront, and always having a voice. I am praying to god that she comes out to be the president of the United States."  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

A third student, Tevin Davis, said, "I think Kamala Harris will be winning today, I have no doubt in my mind that Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States, the first woman president. A woman President is very much needed to run this country, and let me be very clear, Donald Trump wanted us to go back to a place we used to but as Kamala Harris said, we are not going back."

CNN projections show Republican candidate Donald Trump leading with 207 electoral votes, with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris trailing with 91, as of 10:57 PM (local time).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US Election 2024: Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in presidential race

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Battlegrounds too early to call; Trump bags Iowa, Ohio

US election

Bomb threats disrupt voting in swing states as Trump makes baseless claims

US flag, US, united states

US elections: Official sees little disruption due to foreign interference

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Who is winning which states? Explained

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US Elections US Presidential poll US presidential elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon