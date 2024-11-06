Business Standard
Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 9 vessels near ADIZ, gives warning

Earlier on Tuesday, the MND detected 20 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels up until 6 am (local time)

China Taiwan

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Wednesday, detecting 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

The Taiwanese MND stated that nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

In a post on X, the MND stated, "20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China Taiwan

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

