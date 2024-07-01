Business Standard
IFC appoints Vikram Kumar as regional director for Asia and Pacific

Kumar will drive IFC's strategy to connect more people and businesses in the region to sustainable infrastructure

Vikram Kumar

Kumar will be based in Singapore, where he begins his new role on July 1. Image: Vikram Kumar's Linkedin profile

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Global investment and financing solution provider IFC on Monday said it has appointed Indian national Vikram Kumar as its Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Asia and the Pacific.
Kumar will be based in Singapore, where he begins his new role on July 1, IFC (International Finance Corp) said in a statement.
Having more than 20 years of global investment and development expertise, Kumar will drive IFC's strategy to connect more people and businesses in the region to sustainable infrastructure.
In his role, Kumar will lead IFC's Infrastructure and Natural Resources investment team across Asia and the Pacific to develop and implement power, water, telecom, transport, and other infrastructure projects with public and private sector partners, expanding the reach of essential services, said IFC -- a member of the World Bank Group.
"His (Kumar's) experience leading transformative projects with our partners globally and in this region will enable him to grow IFC's business and impact in Asia and the Pacific, as we work with partners to finance green and inclusive development across the region," said Riccardo Puliti, IFC's Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific.
Kumar, an Indian national, has most recently served as IFC's Global Transport Manager based in Washington. Under his leadership, IFC tripled its investments in the transport sector in the 2023 financial year, the global body said.
Kumar has also held roles overseeing IFC's new business development in Asia and the Pacific and country operations in Thailand, delivering on many innovative first-time projects in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Lao PDR, and Cambodia, it said.

"This is a crucial time for Asia and the Pacific to expand access to clean energy, to boost digital connectivity, and to make cities more inclusive and resilient as urbanization continues," said Kumar.
He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and a Master's degree in Management with specialization in Operations and Finance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).
IFC currently has an investment portfolio of USD 3.1 billion across infrastructure and natural resources in Asia and the Pacific and is continuing to grow in key areas including renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and transportation.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

