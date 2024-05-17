Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank raises $500 mn from IFC to extend microloans to women borrowers

Over the last 20 years, IFC (International Finance Corporation) has made 650 microfinance investments totalling $6.2 billion, the statement said

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's group head for Treasury, Arup Rakshit, said this is a longer duration credit facility which has been availed by the lender. | Image credits: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank on Friday said it has raised $500 million from IFC for onlending to underserved women borrowers.
The country's largest private sector lender will extend finance for income generation, fostering financial inclusion and socio-economic growth, as per an official statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It will extend the microloans to self-help groups and joint liability groups of women enrolled under the Sustainable Livelihoods Initiative (SLI) of the lender.
HDFC Bank's group head for Treasury, Arup Rakshit, said this is a longer duration credit facility which has been availed by the lender, and it will help in boosting the bank's efforts in empowering women.
The statement said even though the non-banks have a deeper reach and serve two-thirds of the microfinance market, banks' extensive reach and lower funding costs can be leveraged to extend microloans to women. "Access to financial services is key to empowering women and strengthening the economy," IFC's regional director for South Asia Imad Fakhoury said.
Over the last 20 years, IFC (International Finance Corporation) has made 650 microfinance investments totalling $6.2 billion, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC Bank IFC finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon