Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IFC extends $500 million credit line to HDFC Bank for micro loans

Presently, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including microfinance institutions (MFIs) and small finance banks, are the major lenders to women seeking loans for income generation purposes

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International Finance Corporation (IFC) has extended a credit line worth $500 million to HDFC Bank to augment their rural microloans for underserved women in India, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Women, especially microloan borrowers in semi-urban and rural areas, will have increased access to finance on the back of the funding which is aimed to support lending for income generation purposes, fostering financial inclusion and socio-economic growth in the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The lender will use IFC’s financing for on-lending as microloans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) enrolled in the Sustainable Livelihoods Initiative (SLI).

“As a bank, we have been committed to empowering women, especially by targeted lending to SHGs and JLGs, which further helps take banking to the underbanked and unbanked. This longer-duration credit facility from IFC will further boost these efforts,” said Arup Rakshit, Group Head, Treasury, HDFC Bank.

Presently, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including microfinance institutions (MFIs) and small finance banks, are the major lenders to women seeking loans for income generation purposes. They account for approximately 65.7 per cent of the total microfinance lending in India and collectively reach nearly 47 million clients with an aggregate gross loan portfolio of $31.6 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Topics : International Finance Corporation IFC HDFC Bank loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon