Imran Khan challenges rejection of his nomination papers from 2 seats

A three-judge full bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the petitions on Saturday

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan on Friday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the rejection of his nomination papers on two National Assembly seats in the run-up to the general elections.
Khan, 71, filed two separate petitions in the LHC challenging the decisions of the returning officers (ROs) and the appellate tribunals for rejecting his nomination papers from NA-122, Lahore and NA-89, Mianwali, cities of Punjab province.
A three-judge full bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the petitions on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

