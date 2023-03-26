Imran Khan lays down 10-pt road map for Pakistan's economic revival



Addressing the public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman challenged the ruling party to put forward a plan to rescue Pakistan. Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan held a massive rally on Sunday and presented his party’s 10-point roadmap for the cash-strapped country’s economic recovery, including sops for the diaspora.



The internet services were snapped in parts of Lahore. All major roads leading to the rally site were blocked by police “I challenge that the incumbent rulers don’t have the ability or the intention [to save the country],” he said. Pakistan’s broadcast media blacked out the coverage of the event under the ‘pressure’ of the PML-N-led government backed by the powerful military establishment.



Khan asserted that the country needs to take difficult decisions to improve its tax collections and exports. Announcing the 10-point programme, Khan said that overseas Pakistanis will be motivated to invest in Pakistan to attract foreign direct investments to avoid going to the IMF again and again. “We will facilitate all those who would export and bring dollars into the country,” he added.

“There is a need to increase the tax base to achieve progress,” he said and also proposed giving loans to young people to start businesses and reviving the mortgage scheme. “Overseas Pakistanis will bring their dollars to the country provided they are given incentives,” he said, adding that only 2.5 million Pakistanis out of 220 million pay taxes.

Khan said his government would promote tourism, and the minerals sector would be focused on generating revenue. His government would increase agriculture productivity with the cooperation of China. The government would take measures to stop money laundering, he said, adding that the current account deficit would be curtailed as well.