Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

On Sunday, Islamabad Police arrived at Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore with the summons to arrest him, but Khan was "unavailable". The police were supposed to arrest Khan for his persistent absence from the court hearings of the Toshakhana case. He has skipped the hearings thrice.

According to reports, PTI workers staged massive protests at his residence. In a series of tweets, as reported by Dawn, the Islamabad police superintendent had "gone into Imran's room but he was not present there". Lahore Police was also supporting the Islamabad Police in the operation.

However, hours later, Khan addressed a televised party event right from his Zaman Park residence. He said he had never "bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well".

He added that he had called the public to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the "Jail Bharo Tehreek". "I did not call you for my support but to thank you," he added, as reported by Dawn.

What is the Toshakhana case?

In August last year, Pakistan's coalition government, led by Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), filed a case against Khan, claiming that he did not disclose the complete information on gifts presented to Toshakhana. He also hid the details about proceeds from the "illegal" sale of some gifts.

Toshakhana is a department under the cabinet division in which stores gifts and other valuables received by officials. The officials must report all the gifts they receive to the department.

In 2018, Khan received several gifts during his time as the prime minister of Pakistan. However, he did not disclose the details of many of such presents stating that it would impact relations with other countries.

Pakistan's information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that Khan paid 20 per cent retention money and made Rs 142 million Pakistani rupees by selling state gifts from the Toshakhana.

In a written reply submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on September 8, Khan admitted to selling at least four presents he had received during his tenure as the prime minister.

Khan added that he procured the gifts from the state treasury after paying 21 million Pakistani rupees. He sold them for 5.8 crore Pakistani rupees. The gifts were a graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen and a ring, while the other three included four Rolex watches.

Later in October, EPC found Khan guilty and disqualified him from the assembly for five years.

On February 28, Khan was to be indicted in the case, but his lawyers requested to exempt him from the hearing. However, the judge rejected the plea and issued a non-bailable warrant against Khan. The arrest was to be made on Sunday.

What happened at Imran Khan's house on Sunday?

When the police arrived to arrest Khan, they could not find him at his residence. However, there were a large number of PTI members protesting at his residence.

According to reports, Khan's house has been surrounded by tents put up by supporters in the past few months to defend their leader in the event of an arrest. PTI leaders have also taken to social media to gather support for Khan.

After the police left, Khan addressed the party workers from his residence, saying, "I bow only in front of god and no other power or institution...This is our war for real freedom." He also blamed Pakistan PM and his government for sweeping corruption.

He also demanded a "public trial" in the Toshakhana case.

Soon, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority barred television channels from airing Khan's speeches. It accused Khan of "baseless accusations and spreading hate speech" against state institutions and officers.

Khan's actions are "prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility", the authority said.

Letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan

On Sunday, Khan also wrote a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial requesting adequate security arrangements for his court appearances due to possible assassination attempts against him, the Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune reported.

"I wish to draw your attention to a very critical issue. Ever since the removal of my government through a regime change operation, I have been confronted with questionable FIRs, threats and finally an assassination attempt," the former prime minister stated in the letter on Sunday, according to The Express Tribune report.

has complained of not being provided adequate security despite being the country's former PM. He alleged that the current Prime Minister and Interior Minister were involved in the failed assassination attempt against him. He said that there were clear indications of another assassination attempt against him.

"To date, there are 74 cases against me and I am being made to appear in court for hearings time and often. I am chairman of the largest political party in the country and wherever I go massive crowds naturally follow. This further aggravates the prevailing security threat. Right to life is a fundamental right under the Constitution and there is a grave threat to my life," he added.

He also requested a video link facility for court appearances due to severe threats to his life.

In November, Khan was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies. PTI has called it an "assassination attempt".