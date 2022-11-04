Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames govt, spy agency for shooting

Former leader has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah and a top general from the intelligence agency for the attack on his rally in eastern Punjab province.



Khan was shot in the leg at the gathering on Thursday and his supporters have called it an assassination attempt. He is in a stable condition.

Sharif’s government has rejected the allegations. It has condemned the incident and called for an investigation.

Other PTI officials have said there were two shooters at the scene. Local TV stations are broadcasting the alleged confession made by one of the attackers to the police. At least one by-stander was killed in the gunfire.

The former premier was leading a march toward the capital Islamabad to demand early elections. Several supporters have taken to the streets across several cities to protest and Khan’s party leaders are urging for the march to continue on Friday.

Khan supporters vandalize Army tank (2:30 a.m.)



Video clips of Khan supporters protesting near a military commander’s house in Peshawar and vandalizing a military tank have surfaced on social media.

stops media from airing shooting allegations (2 a.m.)



The Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority has stopped news channels from airing allegations by a leader from Khan’s party. PTI leader Asad Umar had named three suspects that Khan believed were behind the attack on the his convoy.

The regulator in a notification carried by media outlets that “broadcasting such content is likely to create hatred among the people or is prejudicial to maintenance of law and order or is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility or endangers national security.”



Also read: US condemns attack on former Pak PM Imran Khan during protest march

Such statements from a senior PTI official could prejudice the investigation and inquiry at this stage, the regulator said.

Khan’s party to resume march toward Islamabad (1:50 a.m.)



A student federation that backs Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said that the long march toward Islamabad will resume from 11 a.m. Friday.

Punjab province forming joint investigation team (1:40 a.m.)



The chief minister of Punjab Province, Parvez Elahi announced on Twitter the formation of a joint investigation team to look into the shooting.

‘Violence has no place in politics,’ Blinken says (1:30 a.m.)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement condemning the shooting, said “violence has no place in politics.”

“We call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation,” Blinken added. “The United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan.”

Khan blames Prime Minister, ISI General for attack (8:30 p.m.)



Khan has named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah and Major General Faisal Naseer, the director general of powerful Inter-Service Intelligence, as among those responsible for the attack, senior PTI leader Asad Umar said in a video message after meeting the former cricket star.

A police complaint will be filed, Umar said, without giving other details.

Sanaullah rejected the allegation and the party’s demand for Sharif to resign. He said the federal government will assist the provincial administration of Punjab in free and independent probe.

Hospital says bullet fragments lodged in Khan’s leg (7:23 p.m.)



Khan is undergoing surgery to remove the bullet fragments, according to the head of the hospital where the ex-leader was sent to after the shooting incident. He added that Khan’s leg is fractured.

Sporadic protests by Khan’s supporters across Pakistan (7 p.m.)



Khan’s supporters have taken to the streets, in so far largely peaceful protests, across the country, news reports said. They’re marching in capital Islamabad and financial hub Karachi.

Government calls for extensive probe Into shooting (6:45 p.m.)



Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked local administration to secure the attack site to preserve evidence and carry out a detailed investigations into the incident. Police have recovered a 9mm pistol and two empty bullet magazines from the shooter, said Muhammad Nadeem, the police security in-charge for Khan’s rally.

Pakistan’s powerful military also condemned the shooting incident and offered prayers for Khan’s swift recovery.

Khan’s opponents condemn shooting (6:36 p.m.)



Khan’s leading political rivals, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemned the attack.

Khan’s party calls on supporters to continue arch (6:25 p.m.)



PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani told party supporters to continue the march to push for early elections, assuring them that Khan was in a stable condition.

Local TV airs confession by alleged attacker (6:10 p.m.)



Local TV stations are broadcasting the alleged confession made by one of the attackers to the police. In the confession, the unidentified man said he tried to assassinate Khan because the ex-leader was misguiding people.

Pakistan television stations are reporting that at least seven to eights bullets were fired at Khan’s convoy by the suspected assailant before he was overpowered by supporters.

Khan’s party calls attack an assassination attempt (6 p.m.)



The “assassination attempt on is an attack on Pakistan,” tweeted Farrukh Habib, a senior member of the former premier’s party.

Pakistan bonds mostly unmoved after Khan shooting (5:40 p.m.)



Bonds haven’t moved much after the shooting and are just holding the earlier losses. Pakistan’s 7.375% 2031 bond was indicated holding losses, down 0.4 cents to 30 cents on the dollar

Prime Minister Sharif condemns attack on Khan (5:30 p.m.)



Pakistan Prime Minister condemned the incident in “the strongest words” and called for an immediate report on the incident.

India watching developments in Pakistan closely (5:25 p.m.)



“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs said. “This is a developing story which we closely watch.”