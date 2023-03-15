Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Police in Pakistan have, for days, been trying to the country's former Prime Minister, . On Tuesday, the police showed up at Khan's Lahore residence - 2, Zaman Park - but were met with resistance from hundreds of his supporters.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. The protesters, in return, pelted the police with stones and broken bottles. The police also tried clearing the makeshift tents that have sprung up around Khan's residence in the past few months.

What was Imran Khan's response?

In a video message released on social media by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan said that Pakistan's government had planned his and it was a part of the "London plan" to finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif. Khan also asked his supporters to "stand up" for their rights and continue the struggle even if he was killed or arrested.

"They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," Khan said.

"If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," he said.

Why are the police trying to

The police have been trying to arrest Khan as he has failed to appear in court cases linked to the Toshakhana reference. He has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the case. In his assets declarations, he is accused of concealing details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

There are several other cases against Khan, but in this case alone, he has failed to appear in court thrice. He was to appear in court on Monday too, but he did not do so. He said there were threats to his life.

Last week also, a police team arrived at Khan's Zaman Park residence to arrest him, but he evaded the arrest.

What are the charges against Imran Khan?

Khan has been charged with several cases. These range from hiding money from selling gifts received from foreign dignitaries and world leaders to incitement of violence.

The investigation by Pakistan's Election Commission (ECP) found that Khan bought gifts received from foreign dignitaries and world leaders on concession prices from the state treasury. His purchases included one Graff and six Rolex watches, assessed to be valued at $354,714 and jewellery worth $148,039. Some of them were sold in local markets at a profit by Khan, local media reported.

Toshakhana is a department under the cabinet division in Pakistan which stores gifts and other valuables received by officials. The officials must report all the gifts they receive to the department.

Khan, however, hid the profits.

In response, the ECP found Khan guilty of violating the rules and disqualified him from the assembly for five years last year.

Are there any other cases against Imran Khan?

Currently, Khan has over 76 cases registered against him across the county.

These range from non-declaration of his child Tyrian White, sale of gifts from various heads of state to Khan during his premiership, prohibited funding case, contempt of court case, attack on ECP case to hate speech, incitement to violence and unwarranted accusations on state institutions.

Is any other PTI leader facing charges too?

Apart from Khan, top party leaders including former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Finance Ministers Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar and Shauqat Tareen and the recently appointed PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi are also facing cases.

Are protests taking place anywhere else in Pakistan?

The protests are not just limited to Lahore. After Khan asked his party workers to "come out", protests broke out in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Karachi.

In Peshawar, a large number of PTI supporters demonstrated outside the press club. After holding the demonstration, PTI workers blocked Sher Shah Suri road and started marching towards the Governor House.

In Islamabad, the Police said PTI protesters had blocked Tarnol Road, but timely action had been taken to reopen it for traffic. In Chowrangi, Karachi, people staged a dharna by setting tires on fire.

When must Khan appear in court?

Khan needs to appear before the court on March 18. Khan on Tuesday said that to prevent any chaos, he had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court Bar Association president. The president then attempted to forward it to the DIG, who was coming to arrest the PTI chief, but the latter did not meet the president.