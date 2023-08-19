Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi demands B-class facilities for her husband

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi demanded 'B-Class facilities' for her husband under 'Pakistan Prison Rules', ARY News reported on Friday.

Bushra Bibi wrote a letter to the Home Secretary of Punjab province and noted that B-Class facilities are liable to be given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan as it is a matter of right for reasons, which include having served as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

She also pointed out that Khan should be allowed to have home food as per the jail manual. "Personal physician should also be given access to visit and examine PTI chief," the letter added.

Bushra Bibi further said that the Islamabad court had directed the police to send her husband to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, which "has not been complied with," as per ARY News.

In her letter, Bibi raised concerns about her husband's security and safety and said that he 'can be poisoned' in Attock Jail, reported Geo News.

Bushra Bibi sent a letter to the Punjab home secretary and said that the court had directed authorities concerned to shift her husband to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Also Read Pak ex-PM moved to Attock jail after 3-year sentence in corruption case Imran Khan to get medical facilities at Attock jail, allowed meetings Pak court ordered Imran be put in Adiala jail not Attock prison: Report Imprisoned Imran Khan says ready for 1,000 yrs in jail if necessary: Report Pak Police serves court summons to Imran Khan in judge threatening case Emerging economies pushing to end dollar's dominance. What's the option? China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan Thousands under evacuation, homes burn as wildfires race through Washington Japan PM Kishida to visit Fukushima before controversial water release WHO designates Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 as a 'variant under monitoring'

She said, "My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail."

Khan was arrested earlier this month after the court sentenced him to three-year in prison in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts that he received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his 2018-22 tenure, reported Geo News.

Moreover, Khan was also barred from politics for five years.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi also said that in the past, two assassination attempts have been made on Khan but the accused involved had not been arrested yet.

"His (Imran Khan) life is still in danger and there is a fear that my husband will be poisoned in Attock jail," she said in the letter.

Highlighting the jail manual, the former first lady said all facilities were to be provided to Khan within 48 hours but they had not been provided even after the passage of 12 days.

"According to the jail rules, my husband has the right to undergo a medical examination by a private doctor," she said, demanding inquiry for not providing facilities to the PTI chief as per the jail manual.

Furthermore, last week, the PTI Core Committee also expressed similar concerns that Imran Khan could suffer from 'slow poisoning' and asked to provide homemade food and water to him.