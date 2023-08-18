Confirmation

Imprisoned Imran Khan says ready for 1,000 yrs in jail if necessary: Report

Khan, 70, was sentenced to three years in jail by a sessions court on August 5 for hiding proceeds from the sale of state gifts. He is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail in Punjab province

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was ready to endure imprisonment even for 1,000 years and continue to stay incarcerated for his country, according to a media report.
Khan, 70, was sentenced to three years in jail by a sessions court on August 5 for hiding proceeds from the sale of state gifts (Toshakhana). He is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail in Punjab province.
A division bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, will take up the hearing next Tuesday (August 22).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan prison

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

