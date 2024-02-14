Sensex (    %)
                        
Imran's party forms special committees to strategise govt formation

Participants during the party's core committee meeting agreed to early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party has established special committees to strategise the government formation at the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
Participants during the party's core committee meeting agreed to early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions according to the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees, Dawn News cited a statement as saying on Monday.
Imran Khan Pakistan Election

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

