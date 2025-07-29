Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India may pay 20% to 25% tariff but not yet final, says Donald Trump

India may pay 20% to 25% tariff but not yet final, says Donald Trump

India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country, said Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that India may be hit with a tariff rate of 20 per cent to 25 per cent. | File Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

US President Donald Trump said that India may be hit with a tariff rate of 20 per cent to 25 per cent but cautioned the final levy had still not been finalised as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an August 1 deadline. 
“I think so,” Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked if that was a possible tariff rate for New Delhi. 
“India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country,” Trump said aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a five-day visit to Scotland. “You just can’t do that.” 
 
The president was commenting ahead of an August 1 deadline when a slew of so-called reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on dozens of trading partners. Trump announced higher levies in April, before pausing those tariffs at a reduced 10 per cent rate to allow time for negotiations. Despite an extended deadline, Trump has only secured a handful of deals. 
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Monday that the US needed more time for talks with India to gauge the country’s willingness to open its market more to American exports. 
Reuters reported earlier Tuesday that New Delhi is bracing for higher tariffs likely between 20 per cent and 25 per cent.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

